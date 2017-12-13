What's News: December 13, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Electric car-sharing kicks off

Singapore's first large-scale electric vehicle car-sharing programme was officially launched yesterday, with 80 battery-powered hatchbacks available for rental. Users can drop the car off at any of the 32 charging locations after arriving at their destinations.

Hackers to test Mindef system

In a bid to guard against evolving cyber threats, the Ministry of Defence is inviting about 300 international and local hackers to hunt down vulnerabilities in its Internet-connected systems. From Jan 15 to Feb 4, these experts will try to penetrate eight systems and can earn cash rewards for each flaw they find.



Trump refutes accusers

United States President Donald Trump said he did not know the three women who had urged Congress to investigate him for alleged sexual harassment, saying their claims were a political attack pushed by Democrats. The women had said they were encouraged to speak up amid more claims of misconduct by powerful men.

China's Mid-East motivation

China has expressed renewed interest in playing a larger role in the Middle East peace process amid tensions stirred over Jerusalem. Experts say Beijing's motivations are economic stability in the oil-exporting region and its aim to be a major global power.

Nurturing 'intrapreneurs'

There's a lot of "innovation theatre" in Singapore, but few companies get it right. Companies that want to encourage employees to innovate from within need to maximise opportunity, not minimise risk, innovation experts tell Vikram Khanna.

Gym set-up for seniors

More seniors can now join a strength-training programme tailored for those aged 55 and older. The set-up, which uses machines that are gentler on the joints and is available only at nursing homes and eldercare centres, will be extended to the public at eight locations.

ATMs crash over bitcoin rush

Demand for bitcoin is so hot that two ATMs selling the cryptocurrency crashed last Friday, due to "congestion" in the network. Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin hit a record US$17,148 (S$23,400) on Monday, up 1,600 per cent from the start of the year.

$488m offer for OldTown

Dutch tea and coffee giant Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) has lodged a RM1.47 billion (S$488 million) bid to buy Malaysia-listed coffee company OldTown.

JDE is offering RM3.18 per share for the operator of OldTown White Coffee chain, which has 232 outlets, including 189 in Malaysia and nine in Singapore.

Rockets stay top with win

A late scoring spree by star guards James Harden and Chris Paul helped wipe out a 13-point deficit and powered the Houston Rockets to a 130-123 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. It kept them at the top of the National Basketball Association's Western Conference, above champions Golden State Warriors. But East leaders Boston Celtics lost to the Chicago Bulls.



Wonderful inspiration for kids

After actress Julia Roberts (above) devoured R.J. Palacio's debut novel, Wonder, over a single weekend, reading it aloud with her three children, she called her agent. Roberts believes her film, which is also called Wonder and is based on the book, might offer hope to children who feel like outsiders or are bullied at school.

Laughing for health

Trimming your tree

