What's News: Dec 19, 2017

Facility to test signal system

Thales' first simulation facility outside of Paris and Toronto will be set up here to test the new signalling system for the East-West Line before it is rolled out into passenger service next year. Thales took full responsibility for an MRT collision last month that occurred because of compatibility issues with the old and new systems.

Rowsley inks healthcare deal

Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim is injecting the privately held Thomson Medical Group and other healthcare assets into the Singapore-listed real estate firm Rowsley for $1.6 billion. Rowsley will also acquire a 70.36 per cent stake in Malaysia-listed TMC Life Sciences, which has a market cap of RM1.47 billion (S$485 million).

BJP wins in two Indian states

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party yesterday scored its sixth straight victory in assembly elections in his home state of Gujarat, but by a slimmer than anticipated margin against its rival Congress party. The Bharatiya Janata Party also won in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Slip reveals plan on N. Korea

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson let slip last week how the US would try to race inside North Korea to seize its nuclear weapons if it ever saw evidence that Mr Kim Jong Un's government was collapsing. Top US and Chinese military officials have met to discuss the once-taboo topic of the possible collapse of the country, he said.

Car-sharing and the male ego

Cars have long been associated with aggressive masculinity and social status. The rise of car-sharing may kindle a greater sense of shared ownership and sociability instead, writes Farish A. Noor.

N-level results released

Almost 15,000 students received their N-level results yesterday. The vast majority passed, having scored a D or higher in at least one subject. A record 76.6 per cent of students from Normal (Academic) are eligible for promotion to Secondary 5 next year.

Car retailer taken to court

Parallel car importer SG Vehicles will be taken to court by Spring Singapore for persistently engaging in unfair practices after numerous complaints, blacklisting by the consumer watchdog and attempted mediation. Late delivery of cars was one such issue.

Chip assembler goes bankrupt

Global A&T Electronics, a Singapore-based chip assembler that took on hefty debt a decade ago through a buyout by TPG Capital and Affinity Equity Partners, filed for bankruptcy as a 2013 debt exchange came back to haunt it. The chip-assembler listed debt of more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) and assets of over US$500 million in Chapter 11 papers.

Aussies aim for Ashes sweep

Australia cricket captain Steve Smith wants his "exceptional" side to go for a series whitewash over a disjointed England, after regaining the Ashes urn with a dominant win in the third Test in Perth yesterday. While his opposite number Joe Root blamed himself for not batting well instead of other senior players, critics laid into the team for their poor performance.



ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Rare works by S'pore artist

Merlin Gallery's new exhibition Appreciating The Art Of Dr Chen Wen Hsi: Series V showcases rare works by the late Singapore artist, featuring prawns, nudes and landscapes with tiny gibbons. Gallery owner Johnny Quek, 70, hopes the exhibition will give viewers a better idea of the breadth of Chen's work.

