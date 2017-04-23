Virtual reality tours and innovation on show at Singapore Maritime Week exhibition

SINGAPORE - From taking a virtual tour of a Port Operations Control Centre which helps to secure Singapore's waters, to viewing a drone that can analyse the chemical composition of hazardous smoke, visitors to the Singapore Maritime Week's (SMW) exhibition at Marina Square will get to take a closer look at the industry here.

Titled "We are Maritime Singapore", it opened on Sunday (April 23), in line with the 12th edition of SMW.

SMW is a week-long event driven by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, bringing together the international maritime community for a week of business forums and networking sessions. It ends on April 28.

Senior Minister of State forTransport Mrs Josephine Teo said at the launch: "As the global maritime industry continues to face headwinds, it is critical for us to band together to address challenges."

Mrs Teo said SMW is a platform to "discover how to turn these challenges into opportunities".

Besides the exhibition, which allows members of the public to experience the capabilities of Singapore's ports, marine engineering sectors and maritime services through simulators and interactive panels, SMW will include a series of discussions and presentations.

These will touch on the challenging economic outlook, disruption of traditional business models, and on how to build a future-ready global workforce.

Among the events is an international chemical and oil pollution conference and exhibition, which officially opens on Wednesday, focusing on preparedness and response strategies for oil and chemical spills.