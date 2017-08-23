US destroyer collision: Warships need to develop situational awareness and not depend solely on technology, says former Aussie naval commodore

SINGAPORE - When a warship like the USS John S. McCain, turns off the Automatic Identification System (AIS) system that tracks its location, it would appear only as a blip or contact on the radar screens of nearby vessels.

No other information about the warship will be known to merchant ships in the vicinity, former Royal Australian Navy (RAN) commodore Sam Bateman told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Aug 23), adding that it was likely the US guided-missile destroyer had disabled its AIS.

Said Dr Bateman, who had served 39 years in the RAN and commanded four navy ships in 10 years: "I would think the McCain probably did not have its AIS switched on. Warships often don't have their AIS switched on because of security reasons."

The AIS, which is commonly used by merchant vessels, provides information on ships in the vicinity, their direction of move, their speeds and call-signs, among others.

But in an emergency situation, where two vessels find themselves in a collision course, being able to identify another vessel or warship for that matter is crucial, said Dr Bateman, who is an adviser for the Maritime Security Programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

That is why Dr Bateman said he would not solely depend on technology which he regards as a double-edged sword as it also helps sailors navigate the seas safely.

Having commanded four navy ships, Dr Bateman said he always trains young officers on the bridge to develop some sense of "situational awareness".

And by that he means teaching officers to be able to judge relative distances of other ships, take compass bearings, judge your position at sea and look out for navigational marks.

Dr Bateman said: "I'm an old-fashioned seaman to some extent... Don't rely solely on your radar, your GPS (global positioning system). Try and visually fix your ship's location and mentally look for danger signals."

The collision between the US destroyer and the Liberian-flagged tanker had occurred off Pedra Branca. The incident, which is currently under investigation, resulted in 10 missing sailors from the USS John S. McCain.

The area near Pedra Branca is regarded as a busy area where ships enter and leave the Singapore Strait through what is known as the Traffic Separation Scheme, two master mariners told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Said Captain Mohd Nasir Umari, who has 30 years' sailing experience: "It's an area where every vessel converges to what we call the 'goal post'.

"Sometimes you can have six to eight ships all converging at the same time. This is where we need to be most alert and evaluate targets (on the radar) near you."

At night, navigating the area can be equally dangerous, especially if another vessel does not have its AIS turned on.

Mr Nasir, 50, who has piloted tankers through waters off Pedra Branca, said: "Sometimes you can see the other ship's lights but in poor visibility, you'll not know how big that vessel is. So that's when we slow down to manoeuvring speed."

At manoeuvring speeds of about 10 knots, which is roughly less than 20kmh, a tanker can still react and take evasive action, said Tony Goh, 68, also a master mariner.

Captain Goh, who began sailing since 1967: "Any vessel moving more than 20 knots in a busy area would be just too fast."