Upper Cross Street entrance to CTE tunnel closed after lorry accident

SINGAPORE - The entrance to the CTE tunnel at Upper Cross Street was closed on Sunday (Aug 27) morning due to a lorry accident.

A video showed the lorry blocking the left lane in the tunnel, after it appeared to have crashed into the tunnel wall.

No other vehicles were spotted at the scene.

The Land Transport Authority first tweeted about the accident at 9.41am.

It said in a subsequent update at 10.12am that the Upper Cross Street entrance was closed due to the accident.

When contacted, both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they did not respond to the accident.

The Straits Times has contacted the LTA for comment.