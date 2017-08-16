Trials planned for on-demand bus services

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday called a tender for industry proposals to conduct trials of "on-demand, dynamically routed" bus services.

These trials - which are expected to begin in the second half of next year - will allow commuters in selected parts of the island to use a mobile app to request public buses to pick them up and drop them off at any bus stop within a defined area, instead of sticking to a pre-determined route.

The LTA hopes to assess how such bus services - which respond to real-time commuter demand - can optimise deployment of buses and their drivers, as well as lower operating costs in areas and time periods with low ridership.

