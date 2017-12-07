Trans-Cab taxi and three cars damaged in accident at Bukit Batok West carpark

SINGAPORE - An accident involving a taxi and three cars occurred at a carpark at Block 116, Bukit Batok West Ave 6, on Wednesday evening (Dec 6).

It is unclear how the collision happened, but photos taken by an eyewitness show one of the cars had mounted the kerb and had lost one of its front tyres. A Trans-Cab taxi also appeared to be damage, with its bonnet bent upwards.

Two cars, which were parked side-by-side, were also involved in the accident.

Freelance photographer, Mr Yeo Kai Wen, 27, who saw the aftermath, said: "According to by-standers I spoke to, the taxi driver was sent to the hospital after complaining that he was dizzy and unwell."

The Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to the accident at 8.13pm.

A 72-year-old cabby and his passenger, a 64-year-old woman, were conveyed in a conscious state to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the police spokesman said. Police investigations are ongoing, he added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched one fire engine, one Red Rhino fire-fighting vehicle, two ambulances and three support vehicles to the scene.