Train stations along East-West Line to continue to close earlier and open later on weekends in April

SINGAPORE - All 35 MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) will continue to close earlier and open later on all weekends next month, transport operator SMRT said on Thursday (March 22).

The stations from Tuas Link to Pasir Ris, and from Tanah Merah to Changi Airport, will close at 11pm every Friday and Saturday, and open at 8am every Saturday and Sunday.

Trains usually run from 5.30am to about midnight daily.

As the timing of the first and last trains departing each station along the EWL may vary, SMRT advises commuters to check on station-specific timings when planning their journeys, or to approach station staff for assistance.

During the early closures and late openings, six shuttle buses will continue to run parallel to stretches of the EWL at intervals of four to 15 minutes.

Four express bus services will also continue to be deployed.

"Commuters are reminded to cater for additional travel time when using the shuttle bus services, while those travelling longer distances may wish to plan their journeys using other operational MRT lines, or seek alternative travel options, for a faster journey," SMRT said.

It added that commuters can receive updates on affected train services and alternative transport arrangements through SMRT's website and social media such as Facebook and Twitter, and the SMRTConnect app.

Train services along the EWL have also been ending earlier and starting later on weekends in March, to squeeze in more time for engineering works and the testing of a new signalling system.

A glitch in the signalling system last November caused a train collision, after which SMRT stepped up its testing and engineering works.

Last December, 17 EWL stations and two North-South Line stations – Bukit Gombak and Bukit Batok – also had shorter operating hours on most weekends. There were also full-day closures at these stations on Dec 10 and 17.

"The additional engineering hours have also allowed us to step up maintenance and inspection of the rail network, and enabled us to accelerate improvement works, such as the replacement of track circuits, rail grinding and track tamping," said SMRT.

Replacement of the existing concrete track bed is also being carried out between Outram Park and Tiong Bahru MRT stations, it added. Trains will travel at a slightly slower speed along the affected stretch during the morning peak period to facilitate the works and as a safety precaution.