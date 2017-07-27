Train services, selected bus services extended on eve of National Day: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Train services on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines will be extended on the eve of National Day for passengers travelling late, SMRT said in a statement on Thursday (July 27).

The last trains on the Circle Line will depart earliest - with the last train from HarbourFront departing at 11.30pm on Aug 8.

The train leaving from the other direction, Dhoby Ghaut, will depart at 11.55pm.

On the North-South and East-West lines, the last trains will depart from City Hall at 12.30am on Aug 9, and terminate at Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link respectively.

Services on the Bukit Panjang LRT, as well as some bus services, will also be extended.

The last light rail train from Choa Chu Kang will depart at 1.27am on Aug 9.

Fourteen bus services - departing from five interchanges - will have their last bus timings extended on Aug 9. The last buses on those services will depart between 1.20 and 1.35am.

This year's National Day Parade returns to The Float @ Marina Bay after a two-year hiatus.

The parade will be streamed live through video-streaming service YouTube in 360 degrees and with virtual reality (VR) support.