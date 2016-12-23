Track fault that led to delay on East-West Line on Friday morning cleared: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Train services were delayed on the East-West Line from 7.14am on Friday (Dec 23) due to a track fault at Eunos, with services progressively resuming at about 10am.

SMRT in a tweet at 9.57am said that the track fault along the line, which had disrupted services since 7.14am, had been cleared and that trains were "progressively returning to normal speed from Tanah Merah to Eunos towards Joo Koon".

[EWL]UPDATE:Track fault cleared, trains are progressively returning to normal speed from #TanahMerah to #Eunos towards #JooKoon . — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 23, 2016

There was another disruption to services on the same line earlier on Friday.

At about 5.33am, an SMRT tweet said there was no service between Outram Park and Aljunied stations due to a power traction fault at Bugis. A tweet about 10 minutes later said the service on this stretch had resumed.

[EWL] No train service between #OutramPark & #Aljunied due to a traction power fault near #Bugis. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 22, 2016

SMRT provided free regular bus and bridging bus services between the affected stations in the morning.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Ms Margaret Teo, SMRT's head of corporate marketing and communications, said that the faults near Bugis and Eunos stations were unrelated.

"A power traction fault was experienced near Bugis station during maintenance hours early this morning. Our engineers managed to rectify the fault before the start of service, and train services began on time," she said.

"In an unrelated incident, a track circuit fault occurred near Eunos station this morning, which necessitates all westbound trains to travel at a slower speed over a stretch from Kembangan to Eunos for passenger safety. Our engineers are currently working to rectify the fault."

SMRT apologised for the inconvenience to affected passengers.

SMRT had advised commuters to add 10 minutes' travel time from Tanah Merah towards Joo Koon stations along the East-West Line in several tweets since 7.14am.

At about 8.08am it added that it was "working to recover service" and that train services were "still available".

[EWL] UPDATE: Pls add 10 mins travel time from #TanahMerah towards #JooKoon. We are working to recover service. Train svc still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 23, 2016

[EWL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 10 mins travel time from #TanahMerah to #Eunos towards #JooKoon. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 22, 2016

A track fault had occurred on the East-West Line at 7.29pm on Thursday (Dec 22) as well.

Commuters took to social media to express their frustration.

Twitter user Chester Choy wrote that he "woke up earlier only to enjoy SMRT's fault in maintenance" while @CoweyGay implored SMRT to "do something to your tracks".

What in the world....i woke up earlier only to enjoy SMRT's fault in maintenance — Chester choy (@chester_choy) December 22, 2016

@SMRT_Singapore please lah SMRT. do sth to ur tracks can or not? Everyday spoil is not the way leh. 🙄 — Coweygay (@coweygay) December 23, 2016