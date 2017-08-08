Train, bus, bike or cab? Getting to NDP 2017

SINGAPORE - The National Day Parade (NDP) returns to the Marina Bay floating platform this year, but spectators and fans of fireworks now have more transport options to get to the venue and its surrounding areas.

In the years since 2014, when Singapore's birthday bash has been held at the floating platform, the transport scene has welcomed newcomers like ride-hailing firms Grab and Uber, as well as bike-sharing services from oBike, ofo and Mobike.

But how do these new services compare with traditional transport options like MRT and bus in terms of time, costs and walking distance?

To find out, four reporters, Mr Zhaki Abdullah, Ms Tan Tam Mei, Ms Toh Wen Li and Ms Linette Lai, each took a different transport mode - bicycle, buses, MRT and ride-sharing car - to get to the NDP preview on July 29 from the Singapore Press Holdings office in Toa Payoh North, or News Centre.

On July 29, the road closure conditions mirrored that of the actual show tomorrow (Aug 9).

In terms of travelling time, private-hire cars and the MRT came up tops, each taking about 35 minutes for the journey from News Centre to the floating platform.

Ms Lai, who booked an UberX ride - Uber's lowest-cost option after its shared UberPool rides - said the driver's navigation system did not reflect the road closures, which include Raffles Avenue, Bayfront Avenue and Temasek Avenue.

As a result, instead of stopping at the Promenade MRT station entrance as intended, she had to drop off at Millenia Walk, where she then walked about 15 minutes to the floating platform. This added about five minutes of additional walking time to her journey.

Ms Toh, who took a train from Braddell station, travelled about 20 minutes - including a transfer from the North-South Line to the Downtown Line at Newton - to Promenade station. She then walked about 15 minutes to the floating platform.

But the MRT won in terms of price, with Ms Toh's train ride costing just $1.15 compared with Ms Lai's $15.33 UberX ride.

In contrast, Ms Tan's journey by bus took about an hour, and cost about $1.33. She took service 232 from Toa Payoh Lorong 1 to Toa Payoh Lorong 6, where she then transferred to service 57, which took her to the One Raffles Link office building. She then walked 10 minutes to the platform.

An accident on Kim Keat Link towards the Pan Island Expressway did not slow down the service 57 journey by too much, she said.

"There was a bit of walking and waiting in the heat, but the bus is a viable option," she said.

The journey on shared bicycles took the most time - unsurprisingly - of about two-and-a-half hours.

Using a Mobike, I cycled 14km from Toa Payoh to Suntec City, and walked about 15 minutes to the floating platform. The ride would normally cost 50 cents per half hour. But the July 29 trip was free thanks to a promotion, which continues till end-August.

For those planning to cycle to the parade, both Mobike and oBike are offering free rides throughout the month of August.

While the journey provides scenic views of the river as well as landmarks such as the Sports Hub, it also poses challenges, such as having to carry or push the bike up three overhead pedestrian bridges.

Also, about 1km of the Marina Promenade park - which leads to the floating platform - is closed to pedestrian traffic due to the NDP.

The verdict?

Depending where readers depart from to head to the platform, taking the MRT may prove the fastest and cheapest option while cycling will require more time and a minimum level of fitness.

Those who prefer travelling in greater comfort may pick ride-sharing, but ensure the drivers are aware of the road closure conditions to avoid a longer-than-necessary walk.

Raffles Boulevard may also see heavy traffic - a point to consider for those planning to book a cab or private-hire car, or taking a bus.

Parade-goers should also take into the account the additional security screenings this year, which may add to their travelling time.

- Additional reporting by Linette Lai, Tan Tam Mei and Toh Wen Li