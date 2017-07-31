Train and bus services extended on eve of National Day

SINGAPORE - Train and bus services will be extended on the eve of National Day, Aug 8. Trains on the North East and Downtown lines, as well as on the LRT systems on the Sengkang and Punggol lines will run for about 30 minutes longer than usual.

On the North East Line, the last train travelling towards HarbourFront will leave Punggol station at 12.02am. The last train heading to Punggol will depart HarbourFront at 12.30am.

To coincide with the last train arrivals on the North East Line, services on the Punggol and Sengkang LRT lines will be extended to 1.05am on the Sengkang East and West Loops and 1.07am on the Punggol East and West Loops, from Town Centre Station.

On the Downtown Line, the last train to Bukit Panjang from Chinatown station will be at 12.37am, while the last train from Bukit Panjang towards Chinatown will depart at 11.59pm.

The last bus timings of 19 SBS Transit bus services will also be extended at their respective bus interchanges. These services are: 51A, 60A, 63M, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325 and 410W.