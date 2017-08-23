Track fault causes delays on North-South Line from Yew Tee to Jurong East

SINGAPORE - A track fault has caused delays on a north-bound stretch of the North-South Line (NSL) on Wednesday (Aug 23) morning.
SMRT said in a tweet at 7.32am to expect delays of up to 15 minutes - later revised down to 10 minutes - from Yew Tee to Jurong East stations.
It added that the fault is not linked to its new signalling project.
In a subsequent tweet at 7.55am, SMRT advised commuters travelling towards the Central Business District to take the south-bound train towards Marine South Pier, citing congestion towards Jurong East from Woodlands.
The NSL was beset by delays for two days last week. The 30-year-old line suffered a two-hour delay during evening peak on Aug 17 due to a fault with the new signalling system near Ang Mo Kio.
The following morning, a defective train added travel time of up to 45 minutes between Marina South Pier and Sembawang, affecting officer workers and students trying to get to school during examination season.