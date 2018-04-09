Track fault causes delays on East-West Line from Jurong East to Joo Koon

SINGAPORE - A track fault has caused delays along a west-bound stretch of the East-West Line (EWL) on Monday morning (April 9).

Rail operator SMRT first tweeted about the fault affecting travel from Jurong East to Joo Koon stations at 7.36am, warning commuters to add 15 minutes to their travel time.

Its subsequent updates said to expect delays of up to 25 minutes, with Clementi station also affected. "We are working to recover service," SMRT added.

There are four stations - Chinese Garden, Lakeside, Boon Lay and Pioneer - between Jurong East and Joo Koon.

According to SMRT, there was a track circuit failure between Pioneer and Jurong East stations just before 7am.

When ST arrived at Jurong East station at around 9am, train platforms appeared to be clear.

All 35 stations along the EWL have had their operating hours on weekends shortened since March 2, so as to provide more time for engineering staff to intensify testing of the new Communications-Based Train Control signalling system.

The shorter operating hours will continue till April 29.

