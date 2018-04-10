Track fault causes delays for nearly 3 hours on E-W Line

A track fault caused delays for almost three hours along a westbound stretch of the East-West Line (EWL) yesterday morning, with service resuming at 10.18am.

Rail operator SMRT first tweeted about the fault affecting travel from Jurong East to Joo Koon stations at 7.36am, warning commuters to add 15 minutes to their travel time.

Its subsequent updates said to expect delays of up to 25 minutes, with Clementi station also affected.

There are five stations - Jurong East, Chinese Garden, Lakeside, Boon Lay and Pioneer - between Clementi and Joo Koon.

According to SMRT, there was a track circuit failure between Pioneer and Jurong East stations just before 7am.

The Straits Times found the train platforms clear at Jurong East station at about 9am.

Civil servant Justina Leo, 25, told ST the train was 10 minutes late and the platform was more crowded than usual when she was at Jurong East station at 8.05am. "There were people who couldn't get in," she said, adding that she had to take a taxi to avoid being late for work.

SMRT said in a tweet at 10.18am that train service on the EWL had resumed.

All 35 stations on the EWL have had their operating hours on weekends shortened since March 2, so as to provide more time for engineering staff to intensify testing of the new Communications-Based Train Control signalling system.

The shorter operating hours will continue till April 29.