The who, what, where, when and why of public parking coupons in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Parking coupons will soon become obsolete when a new mobile app, Parking.sg, becomes available for download from October.

The app will replace the use of the coupons in about 1,150 carparks, including kerbsite parking spaces.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who announced the news during his National Day Rally Speech on Sunday (Aug 20), said the app will save motorists a lot of unnecessary parking hassles.

Here's a closer look at the familiar paper coupons that motorists have been accustomed to leaving on their dashboards.

WHEN?

Parking coupons were rolled out in Singapore's public carparks in 1980. They looked a little different, though.

"Briefly, the self-ticketing system involves motorists filling in a parking coupon with their parking particulars," a November 1979 Straits Times article explained.



Motorists had to fill in the

coupons and attach them to the car windows. PHOTO: ST FILE



There were no tear-off circular tabs for motorists back in the day. Instead, they had to mark the date, time and location of their parking spot.

HOW?

The rise of the robots may have come earlier than you think.

In 1980, the HDB tried out a system with self-service parking machines.

Motorists would use a dial to indicate how long they were parking and would pay with coins.

The machines then dispensed a parking coupon with a peel-off sticker for drivers to affix to their windshield.



Auto-pay stations at

the HDB Centre. PHOTO: ST FILE



WHERE?

Coupon booklets used to be sold at URA kiosks, as well as its carparks division head office and the URA building.

It's a far cry from the convenience of today.



Motorists unfamiliar with the coupon parking system getting help from parking attendants. PHOTO: ST FILE



In fact, during the first year of coupon parking, motorists had to hold on to separate sets of coupons depending on whether they were stopping in an HDB or URA carpark. After frustrated motorists complained, parking coupons became interchangeable in 1981.

Nowadays, in addition to HDB branch offices, motorists can purchase parking coupons at some petrol stations, as well as convenience stores such as Cheers and 7-Eleven.

WHAT?

Parking coupons are available in colour-coded booklets of various denominations - purple for 50-cent coupons, orange for $1 coupons, blue for $2 coupons, pink for $3 coupons and green for $4 coupons.

New coupons with denominations of 60 cents, $1.20 and $2.40 were introduced when the Government increased public parking charges from Dec 1, 2016.

Whole-day parking coupons are available in goldenrod yellow or apricot orange.



$1 parking coupons. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



But parking coupons might be even more colourful if the HDB and URA had had their way in 1981.

They put out a call for tenders for advertisements on the back of coupons. Advertisers would have been able to buy ad space in lots of 500,000 or one million booklets.

Unfortunately, the take-up rate was too low and this plan never saw the light of day.

WHY?

Workforce productivity has always been the watchword.

In 1982, the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) recommended expanding the coupon parking system.

Having motorists take care of their own parking fees would cut down on the number of parking attendants needed - and save on their salaries.

For good measure, the AGO also called for the HDB and URA to paint smaller numbers on carpark lots.