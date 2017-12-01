Technical problems cause traffic snarl at Tuas Checkpoint

Traffic was heavy at Tuas Checkpoint yesterday as technical issues slowed down the immigration clearance process.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA), in a series of travel advisories posted on its Facebook page from 9am, said the heavy traffic was caused by "intermittent slowness" in its immigration clearance system.

At about 11.50am, ICA said the system was "progressively resuming normalcy", but traffic remained heavy.

In a final update at about 12.25pm, it said the immigration clearance system at Tuas was operating normally again, and that traffic was also easing up gradually.

To handle the situation, ICA also deployed more resources, it said.

It added that travellers could choose to postpone non-essential travel if using Tuas Checkpoint.

"We seek travellers' patience and understanding as investigations are ongoing," ICA said.

The agency added that the clearance systems at other checkpoints were not affected.

Fabian Koh