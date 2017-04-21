Some train, bus services extended on Labour Day eve: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Train services on several lines and some bus services will be extended on the eve of Labour Day, transport operator SMRT said on Friday (April 21).

Extended hours for trains will be implemented on April 30 and the early morning of May 1, for the North-South and East-West Lines as well as the Circle Line and Bukit Panjang LRT.

The last trains along the North-South Line and East-West Line will depart from City Hall at 12.30am on May 1, and terminate at Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Joo Koon respectively.

The last train departing from Dhoby Ghaut to Harbourfront along the Circle Line will leave at 11.55pm on April 30, while the last train from Harbourfront will depart at 11.30pm for Dhoby Ghaut.

The last LRT train on Bukit Panjang LRT will leave Choa Chu Kang station at 1.27am.

Some buses plying routes in Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun and Bukit Panjang will have their last bus timings shifted to after 1am.

For more information, visit www.smrt.com.sg or call SMRT's customer hotline on 1800-336-8900.