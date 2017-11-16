SMRT staff to help with compensation queries

Passengers who were injured in the Joo Koon station train collision may approach staff at any SMRT station to ask about compensation.

Train operator SMRT said it would help any passengers affected even if they were not taken to the hospital immediately by its team.

SMRT said that at about 7.30pm yesterday, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital had admitted an injured passenger as a walk-in patient.

This brought the total number of injured to 29, including two SMRT employees.

The injured were treated at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where two remain warded for observation, and National University Hospital, where one passenger is still warded.

All injured passengers were on board the same train which had collided with a stationary train. The moving train was carrying 517 people, including its driver.

The injuries included bruises and fractures, with one passenger hitting the grabhold when the train lurched forward. One commuter broke a tooth, while another fainted during the incident.

Shanmugam confident Khaw will sort things out

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam yesterday came out in support of his fellow Cabinet minister, Mr Khaw Boon Wan, saying that he was confident the Transport Minister could "sort things out", just as he did with housing issues in his previous portfolio. He noted that Mr Khaw had made significant improvements since joining the Transport Ministry in 2015 despite having "two tough years". "He has set a new target: 1,000,000 mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) by 2020. Very ambitious. But I believe he will be able to achieve it," Mr Shanmugam wrote in a Facebook post early this morning. He said recent MRT-related issues have sorely tested the public mood, with yesterday's collision adding to that. "When trains get delayed, people feel it acutely, and the overall measurements of disruption-free periods mean less to them," he wrote. He added that his thoughts and prayers were with the 29 people who were injured in yesterday's incident.

An assistant station manager, who was on board the stationary train, was also injured after helping passengers alight.

The Ministry of Transport, Land Transport Authority and SMRT said they were in touch with injured passengers to offer them necessary assistance.

Maria Almenoar