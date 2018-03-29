SMRT sets bold targets against train delays

Rail operator SMRT Corporation wants to limit its train delays to no more than one a month by 2020 - a bold target that is at least three times better than its performance today, and something very few of the world's metro services can match.

The goal is to reduce any delay to under five minutes. But even in the worst-case scenario, delays should not last longer than 30 minutes.

SMRT chief executive Desmond Kuek made these comments at the company's annual review yesterday. He added that the firm now spends 60 per cent of fare revenue on maintenance, up from 50 per cent.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS