SMRT collision: Shanmugam confident Khaw will "sort things out"

SINGAPORE - Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam has come out in support of his fellow cabinet Minister Khaw Boon Wan, saying he is confident the Transport Minister can "sort things out".

He wrote in a Facebook post early Thursday morning (Nov16) that Mr Khaw had made significant improvements since joining the Transport Ministry in 2015, despite having "two tough years".

"He has set a new target: 1,000,000 mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) by 2020. Very ambitious. But I believe he will be able to achieve it," he wrote.

Mr Shanmugam said Wednesday's collision has added to the sorely-tested public mood.

"People naturally ask why these problems are recurring. They are fed up, despite the overall improvement in transport.

"When trains get delayed, people feel it acutely, and the overall measurements of disruption- free periods mean less to them," he said.

He added that his thoughts and prayers are with the 29 people who were injured in the incident.