SMRT bus and train services to be extended on New Year's Eve

SINGAPORE - Transport operator SMRT will extend its bus and train services on New Year's Eve (Dec 31) to cater to commuters travelling late.

The last train timings for the North-South, East-West and Circle Lines, as well as the Bukit Panjang LRT, will extend into the wee hours of Jan 1.

For instance, commuters can catch the last train departing from City Hall station towards Jurong East on the North-South Line at 2.15am.

On the East-West Line, the last train will also depart City Hall at 2.15am in either direction.

Selected bus services will also extend their operational hours so as to allow for commuters on the last trains to connect to them.

A total of 14 bus services at the Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun and Bukit Panjang interchanges will be affected.

In a separate press release, SMRT also said 13 of its bus services will have their routes temporarily diverted due to road closures around Marina Bay for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2017 event.

Bus services 75, 167, 171, 700A, 857, 960, 961, NR1, NR2, NR5, NR6, NR7 and NR8 will skip bus stops from 3pm on New Year's Eve to 1.30am on Jan 1.

For more information, the public can contact SMRT's customer hotline on 1800-336-8900 or visit www.smrt.com.sg.