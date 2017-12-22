Smooth cycling in Bedok with new paths

Cycling around Bedok just became easier and safer with the opening of the first 5km of a planned 13km of bike paths yesterday.

The paths run along stretches of New Upper Changi Road, Bedok North Avenue 3, Bedok North Street 2, Chai Chee Road and Sims Avenue East.

A further 8km of paths will open next month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times.

"When the entire network is completed, it will feature additional bicycle crossings, bicycle parking boxes and wheeling ramps to make it safer and more conducive for cycling," an LTA spokesman added.

The new paths are painted red and modelled on those first used in Ang Mo Kio, the Government's test bed for new cycling infrastructure.

The LTA said the red lanes are popular with residents as they are easily distinguishable from regular footpaths, adding: "(They) also help alert pedestrians to the presence of cyclists and personal mobility device users."

Construction of the Bedok cycling network started in the middle of 2015. Bedok is set to become the ninth cycling town next year, joining the likes of Jurong Lake District, Punggol and Pasir Ris.

The Government's plan is to construct cycle paths in all 26 Housing Board towns by 2030, contributing to an islandwide network of 700km.

The network, which includes park connectors, is now more than 400km.

Bedok resident Colin Wong, 34, the founder of Relac Riders, a cycling club of about 30 riders who meet about once a week, said the new paths will help separate pedestrians from cyclists, and improve safety for more vulnerable groups such as the elderly and young children.

"The cycling lanes are wide and spacious. Elderly cyclists who ride to the market or ferry their grandchildren to school will be safer on the path," said Mr Wong, a warehouse assistant.