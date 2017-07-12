Slight dip in COE supply for next 3 months

SINGAPORE - Vehicle buyers will have fewer certificates of entitlement (COE) for the next three-month quota period starting August.

The Land Transport Authority said Wednesday (July 12) that there will be an average of 9,122 COEs per month for the next three months, down from 10,568 now.

The shrinkage is mostly from the commercial vehicle category, which will see its monthly supply plunge from 2,168 to 888.

For cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, the supply will be 3,630, down from 3,797. Cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp will see the monthly quota dip from 2,641 to 2,570.

Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mostly for bigger cars, will see its supply rise slightly from 1,055 to 1,080.

Motorcyclists will have 954 COEs to bid for per month, up from 907.