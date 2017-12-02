Singapore re-elected to International Maritime Organisation council

SINGAPORE - Singapore has been re-elected to the council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for a 13th consecutive term.

This has allowed the Republic to contribute to advancing the efforts of the international maritime community in navigational safety, promoting efficiency and sustainable shipping, and protecting the marine environment, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said in a statement on Saturday (Dec 2).

Singapore was first elected to the IMO Council in 1993 and has since been re-elected to the council at subsequent biennial IMO Assemblies.

The IMO, the shipping agency of the United Nations, was established in 1948 to facilitate cooperation among governments on technical matters affecting international shipping, such as maritime safety and the prevention of pollution from ships.

The election was held in London on Friday (Dec 1).

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who led a delegation comprising officials from the MOT and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, said: "Singapore is honoured to be re-elected to the IMO Council and is grateful for the support of our fellow IMO member states.

"We are heartened that our contributions are valued and recognised by IMO member states, and look forward to continued close collaboration to further the IMO's goals of safe, secure, efficient, and sustainable shipping."