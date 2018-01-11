Singapore Motorshow opens with over 20 new car model launches

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Motorshow opened on Thursday (Jan 11) with over two dozen new model launches - the most extensive selection since the event started a quarter century ago.

The list includes an electric Hyundai, set to offer affordable electric mobility, and a seven-seat version of the Toyota Prius, the world's most popular petrol-electric hybrid.

Other cars seen for the first time here include Audi's A8 limo, Citroen's C3 Aircross SUV, and Mitsubishi's Eclipse Cross SUV.

Despite the uncertainty of a new emission tax scheme, there are 25 car brands showing off 170 cars at this year's (2018) show.

The event which is being held at the Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre runs till Jan 14.