Singapore and Belize sign open-skies pact

Singapore has signed an open- skies agreement with Belize in Central America.

It allows their airlines to fly between both countries and to any third country, said the Transport Ministry in a statement yesterday.

Under the agreement, there will be no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type and routing schedules. Cargo carriers can also base their aircraft in each other's country and use it as a hub for operations to any third country.

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan signed the agreement here yesterday with Belize's Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr Jose Manuel Heredia.

Said Mr Khaw: "The conclusion of this Air Service Agreement reflects the warm bilateral ties between Singapore and Belize. The fully liberal air-services framework established will allow carriers from both countries to respond quickly to market opportunities."

This latest agreement brings the number of air-services agreements Singapore has with other countries to more than 130, of which more than 60 are open-skies agreements.