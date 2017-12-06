Singapore Airshow 2018 to showcase emerging technologies, link start-ups to larger players

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Airshow, to be held from Feb 6 to 11, will showcase emerging technologies and give start-ups a platform to pitch their ideas to larger players.

The biennial event at Changi Exhibition Centre will feature technological innovations in areas such as autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, as well as next-generation maintenance, repair and operations technology such as the use of virtual reality and data analytics.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (Dec 6), Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of organiser Experia Events, said the airshow will provide start-ups with a "direct nexus" to investors, accelerators and corporate partners, allowing them to network with these larger players and pitch their business ideas to them.

"As technology innovation and digitalisation continue to disrupt the industry, my team and I are focused on curating the latest technologies, products and innovations to feature at the airshow," he said.

The Republic of Singapore Airforce will also launch its 50th anniversary celebrations on Feb 7, the second day of the Singapore Airshow, said Mr Leck, adding that the RSAF would provide more details next month (Jan).

The airshow - the sixth to be held at the 140,000-sq-m exhibition centre - has already attracted 65 of the world's major companies, with returning exhibitors such as Airbus, Boeing and Lockheed Martin making up 70 per cent of the participants.

New exhibitors include Honda Aircraft, Aviation Learn and Boom Supersonic.

Members of the public will be able to visit the Singapore Airshow on Feb 10 and 11. Half-hour aerobatic displays, a crowd favourite, are scheduled for 11.30am and 2.30pm on both days.

As with the airshow in 2016, on-call taxis as well as private-hire services such as Uber and Grab will not be available to visitors, as part of efforts to manage traffic congestion.

Experia said it will provide shuttle services and work with taxi operators to ensure sufficient transport options for visitors.