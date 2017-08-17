Signalling fault near Ang Mo Kio station causes delays on North-South Line

SINGAPORE – After a relatively uneventful fortnight, the North-south MRT line is down with what seems like a fairly serious fault during the evening peak hour Thursday (Aug 17).

In a tweet, operator SMRT said: “Due to a New Signalling System fault near Ang Mo Kio, please add 20 minutes travel time between Yishun and Marina South Pier.”

It added that free regular buses are available between the two stops.

SMRT at 7pm revised its statement, asking commuters to add 40min travelling time between Marina South Pier and Yishun, due to a new signalling system fault. It added that train service is available.

In most other disruptions, the actual delays have usually turned out to be longer than reported.

The Straits Times understands commuters were asked to disembark from at least one train at Toa Payoh station.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SMRT said: “At around 5.35pm this evening, a signalling unit along the tracks near Ang Mo Kio experienced a fault, which affected signalling communication to trains.

“Trains came to a halt momentarily, but service later continued with trains travelling at slow speeds between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan stations for safety reasons.

“We apologise that this has affected commuters’ journeys this evening.”

At about 7.20pm, the operator issued another statement on Facebook which indicated the entire North-south line may be disabled.

It said: “A joint team of engineers are working to rectify the signalling fault on the North-south Line. Commuters are advised to travel on other MRT lines, or make alternative transport arrangements.”



Just an Update. THERE WILL BE NO TRAIN SERVICE towards Woodlands/Marina South Pier from Jurong East #SMRT pic.twitter.com/4IXUyrfZtD — Sally (@_Sallllyyyy) August 17, 2017

Been waiting for more than 30min then they will announce there is no more train service going amk. Good thing transferring house soon! #mrt — mariecris ngo (@wumeihua) August 17, 2017

[NSL]: Due to a New Signalling System fault near Ang Mo Kio, pls add 20mins travel time btwn #Yishun & #Marina South Pier. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017

[NSL] UPDATE: Free regular bus services are available between #AngMoKio & #MarinaSouthPier. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017