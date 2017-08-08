SIA unveils new in-flight safety video: 5 other 'epic' in-flight safety videos to watch

SINGAPORE - Featuring a pair of Peranakan beaded slippers, graffiti art and even a giraffe, Singapore Airlines' new in-flight safety video offers a refreshing take on safety instructions - and local landmarks.

The six-minute video takes viewers across locations such as Boat Quay, The Intan Peranakan Home Museum, River Safari, Haji Lane, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Henderson Waves, Capitol Theatre and Gardens by the Bay.

Relying on visual puns, diverse characters engage in activities that creatively demonstrate the safety instructions.

In The Intan Peranakan Home Museum, for example, a tray of Peranakan kueh is cleared away and the visitor slides her feet into a pair of Peranakan slippers as the voice in the background says: "During take-off and landing, ensure that your tray table is stowed away... and keep your shoes on."

The new safety video is a result of a bilateral agreement signed between Singapore Airlines and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in June 2017, aimed at jointly promoting inbound travel to and through Singapore, and showcasing the city state to a global audience.

Here are five creative in-flight safety videos filmed by other airlines that have captured the attention of passengers.

1. British Airways, 2017

The premise: an audition for roles in an in-flight safety video. But the surprise element is that candidates include stars such as an insecure Sir Ian Mackellen, a bristling Gordon Ramsay and comedian Rowan Atkinson reprising his role as Mr Bean.

In one funny moment, 12 Years A Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor is asked by the "director" in the video if he has prior acting experience in safety films. "No, only feature films," replies the baffled Golden Globe nominee.

The video will begin airing on flights in September.

2. Turkish Airlines, 2016

Passengers are treated to an in-flight magic show in this safety video.

Hiring American social media personality Zach King - who is famous for his video edits that give the illusion of magic - Turkish airlines created a three-minute video that sees Mr King demonstrating safety instructions with a twist.

In it, he folds his laptop after it "magically" transforms into a sheet of red paper; helps a passenger put on an oxygen mask after turning him from a grown man into a child, and lights up the exit signs with a gesture of his hand.

3. Virgin America, 2013

A scene straight out of a musical, Virgin America's in-flight safety video is set entirely to catchy choreography and music.

For this, the American airline roped in Step Up 2 and Step Up 3D director Jon M. Chu.

There is even a rap section, where a child confidently recites verses that contain safety instructions about oxygen masks.

Comprising 36 dancers and 14 different dance styles, the video received over 5.8 million views on YouTube in less than two weeks.

4. Air France, 2015

Set to a song by American electronic duo Glass Candy, this in-flight safety video is "simply chic" - to borrow a phrase the flight attendant in the video uses to describe a no-smoking flight.

"Whenever the seatbelt sign is on, your seatbelt must be securely fastened. It will elegantly highlight your waistline while ensuring your safety," the flight attendant added.

Speaking in both French and English, the flight attendant is accompanied by five assistants, who perform synchronised stop-motion choreography in sync with her instructions.

5. Air New Zealand, 2014

Dubbed "the most epic safety video ever made", this Air New Zealand clip is as much a spectacle as a safety video.

Playing on the interest many people have in New Zealand as the place where The Hobbit was shot, Air New Zealand created a fully Hobbit-themed video that transports viewers to the rolling hills in the movies.

"Welcome to Middle Earth, my friend... so cease your rabble-rousing," warns an elf at the start of the video.

Taika Waititi, the director of Boy, and Hunt For The Wilderpeople, demonstrates the brace position while flying on an eagle's back, while Elijah Wood himself finishes the video by wishing passengers "all the happiness and adventure our Middle Earth has to offer".

The safety video garnered more than 17 million views on YouTube the last The Straits Times checked.