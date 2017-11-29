SIA resumes Bali flights as Denpasar airport reopens

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines will resume its flights to Denpasar airport in Bali with the next flight out - SQ948 - at 6.05pm on Wednesday evening (Nov 29).

The first SIA flight out of Bali - SQ947- will depart at 8.05pm, with another flight - SQ 949 - flying out at 9.45pm.

The following flights from Bali will be retimed: SQ939 to depart at 10.45pm; SQ943 to depart at 11.45pm.

SIA in a statement on its website on Wednesday afternoon advised its passengers, who were affected by flights that were cancelled earlier due to the Mount Agung eruption, to arrive at the airport at 8pm.

They will be accommodated on additional SIA flights.

"We apologise in advance for long queues at the airport due to the large number of customers expected," it said.

Despite the airport reopening, SIA advised customers to defer non-essential travel to Bali , noting that the "situation remained fluid" and the alert for Mount Agung remains at the highest level.

It reiterated its offer for customers to reroute their original flights to Bali which fall between Nov 27 and Dec 1 to other South-east Asian destinations within the SIA and SilkAir network within the same cabin class, subject to seat availability.

Customers may rebook or request a refund of tickets.

"Due to high call volumes experienced by our call centre currently, customers who wish to get a refund of their tickets to Denpasar (Bali) are requested to call in at a later stage to make the request, and Singapore Airlines will honour the request," it added.