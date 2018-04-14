SIA does not overfly Syria, while Cathay Pacific re-routes flights to avoid conflict zone

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has confirmed that its flights do not overfly Syria, as global carriers continue to re-route services in the wake of United States, British and French air strikes on Syria.

Cathay Pacific said on Saturday (April 14) that it has already re-routed the flight path of its Tel Aviv flights further west away from the conflict zone.

A spokesman told The Straits Times: "We will continue to closely monitor the situation and work closely with the relevant aviation authorities."

She stressed that the safety of passengers and flight crew is of utmost priority.

"This is an area that we never compromise," the Hong Kong carrier said.

The strikes by the US, British and French forces early on Saturday are in response to the deliberate gassing of Syrian civilians last week.

The actions taken by airlines to avoid Syrian airspace follow an alert issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency - a European Union organisation - on Tuesday.

"Due to the possible launch of airstrikes into Syria," the agency said that "due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations".

The alert cited the possible use of air-to-ground and cruise missiles and the likely disruption of radio navigation equipment.