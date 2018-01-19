Shorter weekend operating hours on all East-West Line stations in March

SINGAPORE - All 35 stations on the East-West Line will have shorter service hours over the weekends in March, announced rail operator SMRT on Friday (Jan 19).

All the stations will close earlier, at 11pm, on Fridays and Saturdays as well as open later at 8am on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of March.

Trains usually run from 5.30am to about midnight daily; such hours will resume from April 1.

There will also be earlier closures on March 12 (Monday) and March 14 (Wednesday) during the week-long school holidays.

Shuttle buses to ferry commuters during the closures will be announced at a later date.

The shorter hours will allow more time for rail maintenance and renewal work - normally done outside service hours - as well as speed up the implementation of the new signalling system on the East-West Line, said SMRT.

The shorter operating hours on a 10-station stretch of the East-West MRT line which started this month will continue into the first weekend of February, SMRT added.

At the eight stations between Paya Lebar and Pasir Ris, as well as the Expo and Changi Airport stations, train service will stop about an hour earlier at 11pm on Feb 2 and 3, and start at 8am instead of 5.30am on Saturdays and Sundays on Feb 3 and 4.

Four shuttle bus services will ply between stations during the times the train is not available.

Commuters will also have to wait longer for trains.

There will be longer intervals of 10 to 15 minutes between trains on the southern stretch of the North-South Line after 11pm on Feb 2 and 3, and before 7am on Feb 3 and 4.

The longer intervals will affect the stretch between Orchard and City Hall, and between Raffles Place and Marina South Pier, in both directions.

There will also be no North-South Line services between City Hall and Raffles Place after 11pm on Feb 2 and 3, and before 7am on Feb 3 and 4.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, and seek alternative transport via other MRT lines or bus services," said SMRT, adding that updates would be provided on its website as well as social media accounts.