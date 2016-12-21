Senior Chinese official calls on Sim Ann

A senior government official from China yesterday called on Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth, as part of a three-day visit to Singapore.

At the meeting, Mr Wang Xiaotao, vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, and Ms Sim discussed Singapore's cooperation over China's One Belt, One Road initiative.

Launched in 2013, the plan seeks to promote economic cooperation among countries along land and sea routes.

They also discussed the progress of the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative launched in November last year, which aims to turn the city into a logistics and services hub, as well as the interest shown by Chinese companies in the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project.

In a statement yesterday, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said Mr Wang's visit "underscores the strong economic relations and multifaceted cooperation between both countries".

Mr Wang is leading a Chinese business delegation on a visit that ends today.

During the visit, they participated in networking sessions with the Singapore business community to explore opportunities for collaboration. The businesses involved included ST Electronics, Surbana-Jurong, Sembcorp Design and Construction, SMRT and Max Boegl Vision.

Rachel Au-Yong