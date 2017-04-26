SBS Transit working with ST Kinetics to strengthen rail maintenance and engineering capabilities

SINGAPORE -SBS Transit, the operator of the North-East and Downtown MRT Lines, will work with Singapore Technologies (ST) Kinetics to strengthen its rail maintenance and engineering capabilities.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday (April 26).

The partnership will be ST Kinetics' first rail maintenance project, adding on to its current expertise in land vehicles, systems and weapons.

SBS will tap on ST Kinetics' "strong capabilities in testing and repair, maintenance, engineering and obsolescence management to support its rail operations", the two companies said in a joint press release.

The two firms said they will also collaborate on the use of automation and robotics solutions to improve operational productivity and efficiency.

For a start, an agreement was also inked for ST Kinetics to provide expertise and services to refurbish electronics components for trains used on the North-East Line and on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT.

SBS chief executive Gan Juay Kiat said the SBS-ST Kinetics partnership will help the firm deepen its capabilities in rail repairs and maintenance.

"We are always looking at new and innovative ways to further improve rail reliability and provide our commuters with a robust system," he said.