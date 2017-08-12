Sats' new app makes travelling easier

Changi Airport's biggest ground handler has launched a travel app that allows users to do more than just access information on deals and attractions, and flight schedules.

With Sats' new Ready To Travel app, Singaporeans can also eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) when they travel overseas.

The app will push travel notices and advisories that are specific to their countries of destination.

Launched yesterday, the app is available for download in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines and Hong Kong. More countries will be added progressively.

A unique feature of the app, according to its creator, is that it allows users to navigate their way through the airport with point-to-point directional information. Instead of a static map, travellers will be guided through the airport in real time. This feature is currently available to those at Changi Airport, Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, Tokyo's Narita Airport and Hong Kong's Chek Lap Kok airport. More airports will be added in the coming months.

With the app, travellers can also purchase portable, pocket-size Wi-Fi routers and have them delivered to their homes before their trips. The Wi-Fi connectivity covers more than 55 destinations.

CONVENIENT AND USEFUL It's all about technology and convenience, so such apps are definitely useful. Changi Airport has an app as well that allows you to monitor flight timings and also offers other services but this one seems to go one step further. UNDERGRADUATE IRENE LIM

Travel insurance can also be purchased via the app.

Ready To Travel is an important step by Sats into the digital future of ground handling and is in line with its vision to feed and connect Asia with quality, safe food and seamless connectivity, Sats said.

More than 20 tourism partners and other organisations are currently on board, providing users with information and services that cover over 10,000 attractions in more than 90 countries.

Sats' president and chief executive, Mr Alex Hungate, said: "With Ready To Travel, Sats becomes the first ground handler to offer a seamless service that integrates the physical and digital aspects of the customer experience."

Dr Trust H.J. Lin, director of Taiwan Tourism Bureau, said the app is "put together by travellers for travellers" and provides a convenient one-stop travel advisory. "The Taiwan Tourism Board is pleased to support travel players such as Ready To Travel in the development of a strong pipeline of differentiated travel-related services and content."

Undergraduate Irene Lim, 19, said: "It's all about technology and convenience, so such apps are definitely useful. Changi Airport has an app as well that allows you to monitor flight timings and also offers other services but this one seems to go one step further, with home delivery of Wi-Fi routers, for example."