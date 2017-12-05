Ride into the Christmas season

Three MRT trains on the Downtown, North-East, and North-South/East-West lines have been decorated for Christmas, and feature the Land Transport Authority's graciousness mascots. The trains, which sport a "Tropical Christmas" theme, were launched yesterday, and will ply the tracks until Dec 31. At Suntec City West North Link 3, a Christmas tree decorated with public transport icons is up, along with a pop-up store that will sell transport-themed knick-knacks until Dec 22. The proceeds go to the LTA Cares Fund, which helps disadvantaged commuters with their transport needs.