ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
22 min ago

Three MRT trains on the Downtown, North-East, and North-South/East-West lines have been decorated for Christmas, and feature the Land Transport Authority's graciousness mascots. The trains, which sport a "Tropical Christmas" theme, were launched yesterday, and will ply the tracks until Dec 31. At Suntec City West North Link 3, a Christmas tree decorated with public transport icons is up, along with a pop-up store that will sell transport-themed knick-knacks until Dec 22. The proceeds go to the LTA Cares Fund, which helps disadvantaged commuters with their transport needs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 05, 2017, with the headline 'Ride into the Christmas season'. Print Edition | Subscribe
