Public transport operating hours adjusted for CNY Extended bus services

Buses and trains will have their operating hours - and their routes in some cases - changed today, the eve of Chinese New Year.

Train services on the North-East and Downtown lines, and the Sengkang and Punggol LRT systems will be extended by around two hours, according to SBS Transit. SMRT will also extend train services on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines, and Bukit Panjang LRT.

The operating hours of some bus services will also be extended. Other services will also have their schedules adjusted.

Eleven SBS Transit bus services - 33, 54, 63, 80, 124, 145, 147, 166, 197, CT8 and CT18 - will be diverted within and around Chinatown from 5pm today to 3am tomorrow due to road closures for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Extended bus services

The hours of the following bus services will be extended: . SBS Transit: 51A, 60A, 63M, 147, 181, 197, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, CT8, CT18 . SMRT: 300, 301, 302, 307, 308, 804, 812, 859A, 901, 911, 912, 913, 920, 922 . Tower Transit: 97, 143M, 173A, 189A, 282, 284, 285, 333, 334, 335, 941, 945, 947 . Go-Ahead Singapore: 12, 83, 358, 359, 382G, 386 The operating hours of the following bus services will be adjusted.

. SMRT: 850E, 951E, 963E, 964, 971E, 981, 982E, BPS1 . Tower Transit: 97e, 177 . Go-Ahead Singapore: 6

Go-Ahead Singapore's bus service 6 will not operate from tomorrow until Monday.

SBS bus services CT8 and CT18 will not operate from tomorrow till Sunday. These two services will resume their normal operating hours from Monday.

For specific details and timings of the changed services, please check the four transport operators' websites.