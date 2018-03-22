Public transport fare formula to take into account network expansion and usage

SINGAPORE - The public transport fare formula, which was reviewed over the past year, will include a new component, which takes into account the expansion of the public transport network and ridership on it.

The Public Transport Council (PTC), which announced this on Thursday (March 22), said that the network capacity factor (NCF) will give equal weighting to additional capacity put into both the bus and train networks.

The NCF compares the usage of the network against the capacity added. For example, if the network capacity were to increase more than ridership, this would result in an increase in the NCF component, thereby increasing the fare cap.

The PTC said that the new component was necessary as the increase in public transport capacity - resulting from measures such as the introduction of additional buses and the expansion of the rail system - has resulted in higher operating costs for the network.

Annual operating costs increased by more than $900 million between 2012 and 2016 while fare revenue increased by only $230 million during that time, it said.

While government subsidies have helped make up the shortfall, a widening gap between costs and fares is not sustainable, said the PTC.

All other components in the fare formula - changes in inflation rate, wages and an energy index that charts oil and electricity costs -remained unchanged although weighting on each component will be adjusted.

However, PTC chairman Richard Magnus said it was too early to say how the new component would affect fares.

Other factors, such as the decrease in fuel costs, would also play a part in influencing fares.

The PTC conducted numerous discussions with commuters over the past year, he said, adding that most were discerning enough to notice the improvements made to the public transport sector and were "expecting" an increase in fares as a result.

"Of course we will need to bear in mind the affordability for commuters," he said.

He added that a 3.2 per cent fare reduction, rolled over from last year's fare review, could help offset any increase resulting from the new component.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said the introduction of the network capacity factor was a “sensible” move.

“As the network expands or intensifies in response to changing commuter demand, it impacts the financial sustainability of the transport system,” he said.

“When changes are significant, some adjustments to fares, whether upwards or downwards, will ensure fairness between taxpayers and commuters.”

Earlier this month (March), during the debate on the Transport Ministry’s budget, Mr Khaw said that the affordability of fares must be measured against the need to maintain a high quality transport system.

How the new formula will affect fare quanta will be announced in the third quarter of this year.

