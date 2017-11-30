Provisional Driving Licences to have two-year validity from Dec 1

SINGAPORE - From Friday (Dec 1), Provisional Driving Licences (PDLs) will be valid for two years, up from the current six months.

The extended validity will apply to newly issued or renewed PDLs, said the Singapore Police Force in a press release on Thursday (Nov 30).

While the authorities had announced the longer validity for such licences back in June, they did not provide a launch date then.

These licences are required for learners to drive or ride in the training circuits and on public roads, and the longer validity period will give them more time to obtain their full licences.

Besides the longer validity, the PDLs will also move to an electronic format from Dec 1, and paper licences will no longer be issued.

Students will have to submit their PDL applications using their SingPass account, either through www.police.gov.sg/e-services or the Police@SG mobile app.

The eyesight test, which is currently administered by the Traffic Police, will be conducted by the driving centres instead, when the students enrol for driving lessons.

From Dec 1, individuals aged 65 and above will also be required to pass a medical examination when they apply for or renew their PDLs.

"As part of the examination, a medical practitioner will review the applicant's medical history, vision, hearing and mobility. This will ensure that elderly learner motorists have the physical and mental fitness to operate vehicles safely on the roads," said the Singapore Police Force.

However, those who have already passed the medical examination to hold a qualified driving licence of another vehicle class do not need to fulfil this requirement.