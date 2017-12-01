Provisional driving licences to be valid for 2 years

From today, provisional driving licences will be valid for two years, instead of six months.

The extended validity will apply to newly issued as well as renewed licences, said the Singapore Police Force yesterday.

In June, the authorities had announced that the longer validity was going to start from the fourth quarter, but they did not give a launch date. These provisional licences are required for learners to drive or ride in the training circuits and on public roads, and the longer validity period will give them more time to obtain their full licences.

The provisional licences will also move to an electronic format from today, and paper licences will no longer be issued.

Learners have to submit their provisional licence applications using their SingPass account, either via www.police.gov.sg/e-services or the Police@SG mobile app.

Another change is that the eyesight test will no longer be administered by the Traffic Police. It will be conducted by the driving centres when the learners enrol for driving lessons.

From today, individuals aged 65 and older will have to pass a medical examination when they apply for or renew their provisional licences. "As part of the examination, a medical practitioner will review the applicant's medical history, vision, hearing and mobility," said the Singapore Police Force yesterday. "This will ensure that elderly learner motorists have the physical and mental fitness to operate vehicles safely on the roads."

However, those who have passed the medical examination to hold a qualified driving licence of another vehicle class do not need to do it.