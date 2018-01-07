Private bus catches fire along Marina Coastal Expressway; ECP exit closed

SINGAPORE - A private bus caught fire along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Sunday afternoon (Jan 7).

The fire occurred at the East Coast Parkway (Changi) exit, which has since been closed to traffic, said the Land Transport Authority, which first tweeted about it at around 2pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the case of a bus on fire about 2pm.

"The fire involved the engine compartment of the bus. SCDF officers extinguished the fire with a water jet," said an SCDF spokesman.

The spokesman said that bus passengers had evacuated on their own and there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.