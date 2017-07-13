Power fault causes train services on North-South, East-West lines to be affected

SINGAPORE- A power fault caused train services to be affected late on Wednesday (July 12) night.

In a tweet just after midnight, SMRT said that there were no train services between Jurong East and Kranji on the North-South Line, as well as between Tuas Link and Queenstown on the East-West Line.

It also said that free regular bus services were available.

At 12.20am (Thursday, July 13), SMRT said that services on the East-West Line had resumed.

[EWL] CLEARED: Train services between #TuasLink & #Queenstown have resumed. Free regular bus services are still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 12, 2017

Mr Peter Ang, 72, who was on his way to Bukit Batok from Woodlands, said the train stopped at Yew Tee from 11.35pm to about 11.45pm and he was unsure how to take the bridging service.

"They should tell us what to do when the fault first happens," he said.

Another commuter who wanted to be known only as Mr Kwek, 66, said the train stopped at Choa Chu Kang and he was told to get off at about 11.45pm.

At Choa Chu Kang station, passengers appeared confused as to where to take the free bus services.

Bus captains and MRT staff were seen marshalling stranded commuters onto buses.

Undergraduate Sherman K., 22, was returning home from school from Khatib towards Jurong East when the train started making stops of about 10 minutes at Woodlands and Kranji station.

"Generally most of the stops after Woodlands were really long."

As of 12.30am, train services between Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang were still down.

SMRT tweeted at 1.20am that train and bridging bus services have ended and that their engineers are still working to rectify the fault.