Penalties for irresponsible drivers to be toughened

The legal framework penalising irresponsible driving is set to be "strengthened and toughened up", reiterated Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday.

He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Automobile Association of Singapore's (AA Singapore) new seven-storey building in Kung Chong Road, off Leng Kee Road.

Mr Shanmugam said more could be done for road traffic safety here, with support from partners such as AA Singapore.

In the first three quarters of last year, there was an average of about 11 fatal accidents a month. But every fatal accident is "one too many", said Mr Shanmugam.

On average, there are just under 700 traffic accidents with injuries each month, he added.

Besides encouraging better driving habits, there has to be "very firm and clear action against traffic violations", he said.

In December, it was announced that the Government would seek to increase penalties for offences resulting in death or injury or involving drugs or alcohol, as well as for repeat offenders.

Mr Shanmugam said: "If you have destroyed people's lives... there must be some responsibility."

He added: "It's not just a question of being fined, going into jail, coming out after a few months."

On the new building, Mr Bernard Tay, president of AA Singapore, said: "The transformation allows us to cater to the changing motoring and lifestyle needs, and members can look forward to more exciting and value-added services with enhanced membership benefits and privileges."

The $25 million building is expected to be a one-stop centre for members and the public. Slated to be completed next year, it will be about 3.6 times larger in floor area than the old two-storey building, which has been demolished.

AA Singapore also presented a $15,000 cheque to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. It had conducted a road safety campaign last year, where it donated $5 for each online pledge from the public.