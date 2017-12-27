Partying late on New Year's Eve? SMRT and SBS Transit have your back till the wee hours

SINGAPORE - Partygoers on New Year's Eve will have the option of taking public transport home as both transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit are rolling out their customary longer hours on their train lines and certain bus services.

SBS Transit's North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will operate for at least two hours longer than usual, to get revellers home from their countdown parties.

The last train will leave the NEL HarbourFront Station at 2.16am on Jan 1, while the last train will leave the DTL Expo Station at 1.49am.

Its LRT systems in Sengkang and Punggol will run until after the last NEL trains arrive at their respective town centre stations.

The last train on SMRT's North-South Line towards Jurong East will depart from City Hall at 2.15am.

The train in the other direction, terminating at Marina South Pier, will depart from City Hall at 1.59am.

On the East-West Line, the last trains terminating at Pasir Ris and Tuas Link will leave City Hall at 2.15am.

The journey to Tuas Link will include a bus transfer from Joo Koon MRT Station to Gul Circle MRT Station.

On the Circle Line, the last train from Dhoby Ghaut to HarbourFront leaves at 1.41am, while the last train in the other direction leaves at 1.38am.

The last train on the Bukit Panjang LRT will depart Choa Chu Kang station at 3.16am and terminate at Bukit Panjang via Service A.

Select bus services will operate for longer as well. The following SMRT bus services will have their last buses depart between 3am and 3.15am: 300, 301, 302, 307 and 308 in Choa Chu Kang; 901, 911, 912 and 913 in Woodlands; 859A in Sembawang; 804 and 812 in Yishun; and 920 and 922 in Bukit Panjang.

SBS Transit will extend operating hours of 24 of its bus services, on top of the six late-night Nite Owl services - 1N, 2N, 3N, 4N, 5N and 6N - that will be extended to operate until 4am.

Its 24 bus services will depart from their various beginning stops between 2.45am and 3am, with the exception of Bus 400, which will depart Shenton Way Terminal at 1.30am.

The services are: 33, 133, 261, 269, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 410W, 181, 240, 241, 243G, 60A, 63M, 325, 51A, 315, 400, 291, 292, 293, 232 and 238.