Parliament: Anti-flood pump system made more resilient, says Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE - Rail operator SMRT and regulator Land Transport Authority have taken steps to improve the resilience of the anti-flooding system near Bishan station.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan told Parliament Tuesday (Nov 7) that all existing float switches in the storm water sump pit have replaced.

The pumps themselves have also been replaced with heavier duty models which can handle "water with more sediments".

Parallel float switches have also been installed, so that no one switch determines the activation of pumps.

A new radar-based sensor system has been added to independently monitor water levels in the storm water sump pit.

Also, the sump pump control panel has been "relocated away from the tracks, to enable easier manual access to pump operations if needed during operating hours".