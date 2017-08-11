Open house at new DTL3 stations on Oct 15

The public will get to explore the 16 stations on the MRT's new Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) during an open house on Oct 15.

Called "Rail of Fun", the open house will feature a line-up of games and activities for young and old, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

The event will run from 10am to 6pm.

There will be performances by celebrities and games with prizes to be won.

Visitors can also participate in the Stamp Rally game for a chance to redeem a DTL3 gift (while stocks last) as they explore various destinations along the line.

There will also be free rides on the line.

DTL3, which will open officially on Oct 21, completes a three-stage 42km MRT line that links the north-western and eastern towns to the old and new downtowns.

It runs from Fort Canning station and goes through towns such as Jalan Besar and Bendemeer before heading eastwards towards Geylang Bahru, Ubi and Bedok North before ending at Expo station.

New interchanges include one with the Circle Line at MacPherson station and two with the East-West Line at Tampines and Expo stations.

Those interested in the history of Singapore's rail system can also learn more about the evolution of the MRT system, as well as developments ahead, at an exhibition at Expo station.

During the open house, the Singapore Civil Defence Force will conduct tours of the Civil Defence shelter facilities at Bedok Reservoir and Tampines West stations.

Visitors can pick up lifesaving skills such as how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use the automated external defibrillator.

LTA will hold a "DTL3 Best- Kept Secret" contest early next month for commuters to share their favourite spots along the new line.