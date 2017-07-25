No service between Queenstown and Bugis as workers fix loose panel that caused power trips on NSEWL

SINGAPORE - There will be no train service between Queenstown and Bugis MRT stations in both directions on the East-West line for about half an hour from 11.30am on Tuesday (July 25).

Operator SMRT announced that the closure is to allow workers to fix a loose panel which was found to be the cause of this morning's power trips along the North-South and East-West Lines.

The glitch led to delays across the network, which were aggravated later by a track circuit fault on the East-West line.

"Engineers have traced the (power) fault to a loose panel next to the tracks in the tunnel near Tiong Bahru MRT station," SMRT said on Facebook.

"As engineers require track access to remove the panel, traction power needs to be turned off for safety."

Free regular bus services will be available from affected stations for commuters as alternative travel during this time.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience," the operator said.