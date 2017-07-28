No faults in other road projects

Checks on all other elevated road projects have shown no signs of structural distress, the Building and Construction Authority said yesterday. This comes after the July 14 collapse of an uncompleted viaduct in Changi.

There are three elevated road projects in progress: A flyover from Seletar West Link to Seletar Expressway, a new road between MacRitchie Viaduct and Adam Flyover, and an expansion of the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway/ Tampines Expressway interchange.

The authority said it is still investigating the cause of the collapse, with preliminary findings pointing to corbels - angled concrete structures built to support heavy beams - giving way.

