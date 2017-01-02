New Year's Eve attacks on bus captains: Suspect identified

The identity of a man who allegedly slapped and hit three SBS Transit bus captains on New Year's Eve has been established via closed-circuit television footage, the transport operator said yesterday.

The police confirmed that a report had been lodged and said a 23-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

The alleged attacks occurred around 1pm on Saturday when the suspect boarded the buses along Bartley Road - one for service 93 and two for service 129, said SBS Transit.

A spokesman said the bus captains did not have serious injuries and were given two days of rest from work.

"We do not tolerate such uncalled acts of violence against our staff and we take a serious view of such acts," said the spokesman.

National Transport Workers' Union executive secretary Melvin Yong said in a Facebook post on Saturday that bus captains "deserve our respect as they work hard to perform the important task of transporting our commuters safely to their destinations".

Tiffany Fumiko Tay